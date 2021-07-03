FORMER Hearts manager Ian Cathro has re-joined Nuno Espirito Santo by becoming assistant head coach at Tottenham.

Spurs appointed Santo as their new head coach after the Portugese manager spent four years with Wolves.

And the club have now moved to bring some of his key staff members to London.

Alongside Cathro, Rui Barbosa has joined the club as goalkeeper coach, with Antonion Dias also making the move from Wolves to become a fitness coach.

Cathro, from Dundee, previously worked with Santo at Wolves, Rio Ave and Valencia.

He spent seven months in charge of Hearts before being sacked after a poor run of results.

But Cathro has now made the switch to London as he aims to assist Santo to take Spurs back into the top four and the Champions Legaue after finishing seventh last season.

A Spurs statement read: "Ian Cathro joins as Assistant Head Coach having previously worked as part of Nuno’s backroom team at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rio Ave and Valencia.

"He also held a similar role at Newcastle United and spent time as Head Coach of Heart of Midlothian.

"Rui Barbosa takes up the position of Goalkeeper Coach while Antonio Dias joins as Fitness Coach, with both having previously been a part of Nuno’s backroom team at a number of his former clubs."