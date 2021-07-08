ROSS COUNTY have been forced to forfeit their Premier Sports Cup clash against Forfar after a Covid outbreak ravaged their playing squad.

The Dingwall side informed the SPFL they would not be able to fulfill the fixture after "a number of players and staff tested positive for Covid-19".

After discussing the situation with the Elite Sports Clinical Advisory Group Ross County revealed they do not have enough players available to play the tie.

Forfar have been awarded a 3-0 win after Ross County were forced to withdraw from the match.

A County statement revealed the club are wokring to reopen their football department "later next week".

An SPFL spokesman said: “Consistent with the announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of last year’s competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup Round 1 group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat.

"Accordingly, Forfar Athletic have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.

“This announcement demonstrates the continuing threat of disruption to SPFL competitions by Covid-19, particularly given the current levels of transmission of the virus throughout the country.

“We wish the affected players and staff the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with Ross County in the coming days.”

A Ross County statement read: "It is with regret that Saturday’s away fixture in the Premier Sports Cup to Forfar Athletic has been cancelled due to some COVID infection within our football department.

"We are working hard with all authorities to re-open our Football Department later next week. It is business as usual for administration, ticketing and club shop.

"The club will continue to keep supporters updated in the coming days."