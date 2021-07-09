AS far as I’m concerned, the two best teams at Euro 2020 have reached the final. The meeting between England and Italy at Wembley on Sunday night should be a classic. It is just too close to call.

When the tournament got underway last month, England were highly fancied by many tipsters. There was also a lot of excitement about how well Italy could do because of the astonishing unbeaten run they were on. Belgium, France and Germany were also expected to challenge.

But as the finals have progressed I think that England and Italy have emerged as the outstanding performers, the most consistent sides. They have got better and better during the knockout rounds and both deserve to have the chance to lift the Henri Delauney Trophy this weekend.

Italy have won all six of their matches. Since topping Group A, they have overcome Austria, Belgium and Spain. Their route to the final, then, has not been straightforward. They are more than capable of triumphing for only the second time in their history.

The big thing that Roberto Mancini has done since being appointed Italy manager is make them more exciting. In the past they have been renowned for being robust defensively, for being very organised. They certainly still have those qualities in abundance.

Giorgio Chiellini’s partnership with his Juventus team mate Leonardo Bonucci in the heart of the Italian defence is exceptional. They are vastly-experienced and have a telepathic understanding. Their goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been superb as well. That trio will be invaluable for them in the final.

Italy have always produced really good centre backs– Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini, Fabio Cannavaro and Alessandro Nesta – over the years and I think Chiellini can be bracketed alongside them now. He is special. To be playing as well as he is at 36 is remarkable.

But the way they have pressed at Euro 2020 is what has really impressed me. Their energy levels and willingness to put pressure on their opponents, to not allow them to play, has been fantastic to see. That strategy has made a huge difference to their fortunes.

What it has done is bring out even more of their passion and get their supporters onside. It is entertaining to watch. They have pace and intent in the final third. They are brilliant on the counter attack as well.

To go on a 33 match unbeaten run – they last lost a game way back in September 2018 – in international football is phenomenal. As I said, they have had a hard run-in to get to the final. Austria were difficult opponents in the last 16 and then they had to overcome Belgium in the quarter-final and Spain in the semi-final. They will be confident.

I am sure neutral observers will probably be wanting them to win because of the way they have acquitted themselves, because of the attractive football they have played, in the past four weeks.

England, of course, will have the vast majority of the 60,000-strong crowd at Wembley, and a whole nation, behind them. That backing will be very helpful to their chances.

However, I think what they have that Italy perhaps lack a little is strength in depth. The England starting XI is formidable. But the options that Gareth Southgate has are incredible. He has so many quality players.

You witnessed that in their semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday night. When the game went to extra-time Southgate was able to put on Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson and Kieran Trippier. In regulation time, he was able to field Jack Grealish.

Southgate freshened things up and England played with energy and pace until the final whistle blew. The changes didn’t weaken the team in the slightest.

I think Southgate deserves an enormous amount of credit for how well England have done; he has managed the media well, he has managed his players well, he has made really good tactical decisions in every match.

A few games ago pundits and fans were saying that Harry Kane was struggling. But his manager didn’t listen. Now the striker has netted four times and is one goal off being top scorer in the tournament. His positioning off the ball against Denmark was brilliant. He drifted into the midfield and created so much space doing so. His work rate was also tremendous.

The penalty England were awarded in extra-time in the Denmark match, which Kane scored from after Kasper Schmeichel had saved his initial attempt, was certainly soft. But regardless of that, they were the better team on the night. The stats back that up.

They have conceded just one goal in the tournament. That is some going. Their full-backs Kyle Walker and Luke Shaw have been excellent. I thought Walker was particularly impressive the other night. The centre backs, John Stones and Harry Maguire, have been very solid.

As I say, the final is just too close to call. Whoever performs best on the night will prevail. But I think the England squad overall is stronger and that could just see them edge it if, as looks likely, it is a tight contest.