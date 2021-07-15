Celtic have beat out tough Premier League competition to sign incoming midfielder Bosun Lawal.

The Watford youngster, Herald and Times Sport understands, will be unveiled as the Hoops' newest recruit this week after arriving in Glasgow to sign a three-year deal.

Lawal, at just 18-years-old is described as an athletic and versatile player who can slot in equally as comfortably at centre-midfield or centre-half. And it is those qualities that had Celts purring at the thought of landing him for just £120,000.

But Celts can take pleasure in knowing they managed to seal the signing ahead of the likes of Norwich City and Fulham who were both desperate to sign the kid. We understand Chelsea also made a late attempt to join the hunt but the player had already made his mind up to travel north to Parkhead. He also had clubs in Serie A considering a move and an intriguing option in Croatia.

It is understood clubs down south would have had to go through a tribunal to discover the fee they would pay for the talented prospect and were unable - or unwilling - to do so given the current Covid-stricken financial climate.

Lawal was filmed earlier this week arriving at Celtic Park where he met the club hierarchy who were working on a deal to bring him in from the Hornets.

The Republic of Ireland under-18s cap was recently described by Watford captain Troy Deeney as 'eye-catching'. "I saw him against Newcastle, I thought he did well that day," Deeney said. "Three or four days later they played Sheffield United and I was there we stood there and watched him.

"You know what, he's got a little bit of [Abdoulaye] Doucoure about him. He can get past people effortlessly and keep striding, he has that big long stride. I thought he did really well.

"Three or four days after playing in the U23s, he played another 90 minutes and it was effortless to him. I think there's not many young players that catch your eye and you think 'he's going to have a career', but he certainly does that."