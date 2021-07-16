RANGERS host Arsenal in their first pre-season match at Ibrox on Saturday.
Steven Gerrard's side have already made away trips to Partick Thistle and Tranmere Rovers. The Light Blues beat Thistle 1-0, before losing by the same scoreline to Tranmere.
Now Rangers take on Premier League giants Arsenal in their biggest pre-season test so far.
The match is Arsenal's second in Scotland, losing to Hibs 2-1 in their first run-out north of the border.
READ MORE: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard eyes £7million move for Dutch midfielder Joey Veerman
When do Rangers play Arsenal?
Rangers play Arsenal tomorrow.
Kick-off is at 2pm.
Where is the match?
The friendly match is being played at Ibrox.
It'll be played in front of 2,000 lucky fans.
READ MORE: John Gilligan: Rangers must shift focus to Champions League, Steven Gerrard can guide club to group stage
Is it on TV?
No, the match is not going to be shown on TV.
Can I live stream the friendly?
Yes. The match can be streamed through Rangers' pre-season pass or pay-per-view on Rangers TV.
The pre-season pass includes access to all Rangers pre-season matches for £29.95 you can buy a pass HERE.
PPV is priced at £7.99 HERE.
📺 LIVE: #RangersFC host @Arsenal in a special friendly to commemorate 150 years of Rangers Football Club this Saturday, and you can watch all the action live on RangersTV.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 14, 2021
All the info 👇
What is the latest team news?
Nathan Patterson and Glen Kamara could feature for the first time in pre-season after returning to training this week.
New signing Fashion Sakala enjoyed his first day at the club on Thursday, and while it's very quick he does stand a chance of featuring in the friendly.
For Arsenal, it will be a return to Ibrox for ex-Celtic star Kieran Tierney who, similarly to Kamara and Patterson, rejoined training this week after Euro 2020 duty.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.