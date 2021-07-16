CELTIC fans will get the chance to watch Ange Postecoglou's side in the flesh against Preston North End tomorrow.
The Hoops, back in Glasgow after their Wales trip, welcome the Championship side, featuring Scott Sinclair, to Parkhead for the 5.30pm pre-season match.
And 2,000 Hoops fans will be back in the stadium to watch Postecoglou's first match in the Celtic Park dugout.
Here's all you need to know ahead of the match.
When do Celtic play Preston?
Celtic play Preston tomorrow evening.
Kick-off is at 5.30pm.
Where is the match?
The friendly match is being played at Celtic Park.
And fans will return to watch Celtic in the flesh with 2,000 supporters allowed in the stadium.
Is it on TV?
Yes. The match is set to be shown on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 5pm.
Can I live stream the friendly?
Yes. The match can be streamed through Celtic TV.
Season ticket holders can watch the warm-up match for no extra charge on the Pass to Paradise platform.
And non-season ticket holders can subscribe to Celtic TV to watch all the pre-season action.
What is the latest team news?
Ange Postecoglou has a couple of injury worries heading into the friendly.
Vasilis Barkas dislocated his finger in the warm-up to the Bristol City draw, with Mikey Johnston and Karamoko Dembele also forced off injured.
Odsonne Edouard could aslo miss out after not making the squad for the clash in Bristol with a tight quad.
Celtic fans will see a familiar face in the opposing line-up too with Scott Sinclair heading back to Glasgow as part of the Preston squad.
