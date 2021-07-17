Celtic will open a Japanese Twitter account following Furuhashi Kyogo signing for the club.

The club confirmed they had reached an agreement with Vissel Kobe to sign Japan international forward Kyogo Furuhashi on a four-year contract.

And the club has since stated that they will launch a Japanese Twitter account for new fans keen to keep up with the club and Kyogo Furuhashi.

The top scorer in the J League marked his last game with a goal. 

READ MORE: Watch: Celtic new boy Kyogo Furuhashi scores in his 'final game' for Vissel Kobe

The new addition for Ange Postecoglou's side has signed subject to medical clearance but was selected for Vissel Kobe against Cerezo Osaka. 

HeraldScotland:

Fans of Furuhashi's former club were invited to log in to bid a virtual farewell to the fan favourite on YouTube.

Celtic previously had a Japanese version of their site when Shunsuke Nakamura played for the club. 