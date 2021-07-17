Celtic will open a Japanese Twitter account following Furuhashi Kyogo signing for the club.
The club confirmed they had reached an agreement with Vissel Kobe to sign Japan international forward Kyogo Furuhashi on a four-year contract.
And the club has since stated that they will launch a Japanese Twitter account for new fans keen to keep up with the club and Kyogo Furuhashi.
Furuhashi Kyogo スコットランド、そしてCeltic Parkへようこそ！— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 17, 2021
Celtic FC日本語Twitterアカウントも近々開設予定です。@celticfcもフォローお願いします。 pic.twitter.com/ocUwx0XZBx
The top scorer in the J League marked his last game with a goal.
The new addition for Ange Postecoglou's side has signed subject to medical clearance but was selected for Vissel Kobe against Cerezo Osaka.
Fans of Furuhashi's former club were invited to log in to bid a virtual farewell to the fan favourite on YouTube.
⚽️🔥GOALLL! Kyogo Furuhashi scores for Vissel Kobe in the 30th minute!— J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) July 17, 2021
Cerezo Osaka 0 - [1] Vissel Kobe
© J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved #JLEAGUE pic.twitter.com/8REs9iJkp3
Celtic previously had a Japanese version of their site when Shunsuke Nakamura played for the club.
