RANGERS know they will take on either Malmo or HJK Helsinki in the Champions league third qualifying round.

Steven Gerrard's side enter the competition in the third qualifying stage as part of the Champions Path.

The Light Blues were a seeded team for the draw and now know what stands between them and the Champions League play-off round.

Swedish side Malmo and Finnish outfit Helsinki will battle it out for the chance to take on the Gers.

Rangers also know the first leg, set for August 3/4, will be away from home.

The return leg at Ibrox will take place on August 10.