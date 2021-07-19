CELTIC will play either Galatasaray or PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League third qualifying round if they can overcome FC Midtjylland.
The Hoops begin their qualification hopes taking on Midtjylland in the second qualifying round tomorrow night.
And today's draw revealed the two teams Celtic could play in the next round if they do progress.
📅 Should #CelticFC progress to the @ChampionsLeague 3rd Qualifying Round, we will face either @PSV or @GalatasaraySK.— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 19, 2021
The ties will be played across 3/4 and 10th August. pic.twitter.com/64p3e56xax
Turkish giants Galatasaray could be back in Glasgow having come up against Rangers in the Europa League last season.
Or it could be Dutch side PSV Eindhoven taking on Celtic if the Hoops do dispatch Midtjylland in the second qualifying round.
Celtic, and Midtjylland, know whoever progresses will play the third qualifying round first leg away from home on August 3/4.
The second leg will then be played at the home of the winners of Celtic or Midtjylland.
The winners of the third qualifying round will then progress to the Champions League play-off to compete for a group stage spot.
