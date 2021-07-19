ANGE POSTECOGLOU has named Callum McGregor as the new captain of Celtic.

The midfielder, who came through the club youth academy, takes over the armband after Hoops icon Scott Brown left for Aberdeen.

McGregor, 28, made his debut for the Hoops in 2014 and has gone on to rack up 326 appearances, scoring 53 goals and lifting 14 trophies.

He has spent his entire career with Celtic, only briefly leaving on loan to gain first team game time and develop further at Notts County.

The Scotland international also boasts some experience leading his team-mates after being given the captaincy in matches Scott Brown didn't play last term.

Delighted McGregor commented: “To be the Celtic captain is a great honour for any player, and to be given the captaincy is a very proud moment for me and my family.

“I know I’m following in the footsteps of some great names in the club’s history, and I’ve been able to learn from one of the best in Scott Brown over the past few years.

“I’m delighted that the manager has put his trust in me by giving me the captain’s armband. It’s a new era for the club and I’m looking forward to playing my part in that.”

And Postecoglou added: “Callum is a player who leads by example, both on and off the park, and he is a key figure in our squad.

“He has been at Celtic since he’s been a boy, he’s come through our Academy, had a loan spell away from the club to gain vital experience, and then returned to establish himself in the first-team. His qualities as a player are there for all to see, and that has been evident over the past few years.

“He knows what it takes to be a successful Celtic player, and he knows what it means to captain this club, and I’m delighted that he will be wearing the armband and leading the squad going forward.”