CELTIC have registered their squad for their upcoming Champions League qualifier against FC Midtjylland, and a few notable players have missed out.

Kris Ajer, who has been tipped for a £13.5million switch to Brentford, has been left off the list as has Olivier Ntcham.

Ajer has made clear he sees his future elsewhere with Ntcham, also thought to be keen on a move from Parkhead.

Perhaps more unexpectedly, new signings Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi have not been included in the registered squad.

Abada made his debut in the pre-season loss to Preston, and showed some promise in his half-hour run-out, but he's not been included in the Euro squad.

Furuhashi on the other hand is unlikely to even be in the country by the time Celtic have played their Champions League qualifier, so has been kept off the squad list.

Ange Postecoglou has chosen to register Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw after joining from Sheffield Wednesday.

Leigh Griffiths, who is back in training after being cleared by police over claims he sent inappropriate messages to two schoolgirls, is also in contention for the Midtjylland showdown.

📅 Should #CelticFC progress to the @ChampionsLeague 3rd Qualifying Round, we will face either @PSV or @GalatasaraySK.



The ties will be played across 3/4 and 10th August. pic.twitter.com/64p3e56xax — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 19, 2021

Boli Bolingoli has also been registered for the competition.

Celtic today discovered they'll face either Galatasaray or PSV Eindhoven in the third qualifying round if they do overcome Midtjylland.

Celtic can register another two players before the deadline at midnight.

The full squad list so far is below.

Goalkeepers: Barkas, Bain, Doohan, Hazard.

Defenders: Jullien, Taylor, Bolingoli, Urhoghide, Ralston, Hjelde.

Midfielders: Bitton, Soro, Rogic, Connell, Shaw, McGregor, Forrest, Turunbull, Christie, Johnston.

Attackers: Griffiths, Ajeti, Edouard.