ANGE POSTECOGLOU takes his first competitive match in charge of Celtic tonight as the Hoops play FC Midtjylland in a Champions League qualifier.
The second qualifying round match sees the Danish side first head to Glasgow before the return leg next week.
And Postecoglou will be hoping for a positive start to his reign at Parkhead with a victory in front of the 9,000 fans inside the stadium.
Both teams know they'll take on the winners of Galatasaray and PSV Eindhoven if they make it into the next round on the road to the group stage.
READ MORE: Key Midtjylland star leaves for Brentford ahead of crunch Celtic Champions League qualifier
When do Celtic play Midtjylland?
Celtic play Midtjylland TONIGHT.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Where is the match?
The crucial Euro showdown is being played at Celtic Park.
The Hoops will be backed by 9,000 fans at the stadium.
READ MORE: Kyogo Furuhashi breaks silence on Celtic move as he catches flight to quarantine ahead of move
Is it on TV?
Yes. The match will be shown on Premier Sports One for subscribers.
Coverage begins at 7.15pm. You can sign up HERE.
You can also watch online through the Premier Sports Player.
Can I live stream the match?
Yes. Season ticket holders not drawn to attend the match can watch live through the Pass to Paradise platform.
All Celtic TV subscribers can also watch the match anywhere worldwide.
ℹ️ 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 matchday information for #CELFCM 🚨— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 20, 2021
￼
We ask all fans without tickets to stay safe, stay home and watch the match on @celticfcpass or @celtictv 🍀#WelcomeHome 🤝 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/OsnrIGzX4M
What is the latest team news?
Celtic will be without Kris Ajer and Olivier Ntcham who were not included in the club's Champions League squad.
New signings Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi also missed out on being registered for the Euro clash, so won't be involved.
Celtic fans will be reunited with Erik Sviatchenko who captains tonight's visitors.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.