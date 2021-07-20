RANGERS have revealed they have written to the SPFL to confirm 'flag day' will be moved to September.
The Ibrox side were set to unfurl the league flag ahead of the match against Livingston on July 31.
But the club have now chosen to delay the event until ahead of the the Motherwell match on September 18.
A statement says the board is "pleased" to change the date to allow all season ticket holders to witness the occassion with Ibrox expected to be at full capacity.
The club also revealed they had been in dialogue with Police Scotland and the Glasgow City Council Safety Advisory Group before the decision.
A statement on the club website read: "Following dialogue with Police Scotland and the Glasgow City Council Safety Advisory Group, Rangers can confirm that we have written to the SPFL to confirm that 'Flag Day' will be moved to 18th September.
"We will now unfurl the league winners flag v Motherwell where based upon the current government roadmap, our board is pleased that all our season ticket holders will be given the opportunity to witness this occasion as we expect Ibrox to be filled to capacity."
