ANGE POSTECOGLOU has named his starting XI for his first competitive match in charge of Celtic.
The Hoops welcome FC Midtjylland tonight in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie.
Postecoglou has not included Kris Ajer or Olivier Ntcham in the club's registered squad so both miss out.
Kyogo Furuhashi is also not involved as he travels to Scotland.
One surprise is that Liel Abada has been given a starting role, he didn't appear to be registered yesterday. But Celtic still had two spots where he could've been added to the squad.
Leigh Griffiths also returns to the squad, after being cleared by police over claims he sent inappropriate messages to two schoolgirls, as he takes a spot on the bench.
CELTIC XI: Barkas, Ralston, Bitton, Welsh, Taylor, Soro, McGregor, Turnbull, Abada, Christie, Edouard.
Subs: Bain, Hazard, Griffiths, Ajeti, Rogic, Bolingoli, Urhoghide, Shaw, Murray, Forrest, Henderson, Montgomery.
📋 The #CELFCM team news is in!— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 20, 2021
Your #CelticFC starting XI to face @fcmidtjylland in the @ChampionsLeague Second Qualifying Round. 👊#COYBIG 🟢⚪️ #UCL pic.twitter.com/MODB9JnEKa
