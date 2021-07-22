Rangers defender Nikola Katic is understood to be fully focused on his career at Ibrox despite transfer speculation surrounding his future.

Katic is currently close to full recovery from a serious knee injury that ruled him out for the best part of last season.

The Croatian has been linked with a loan move to Italian side Spezia and other clubs across Europe are also understood to be interest.

Katic has not played a competitive match since last summer after his cruciate injury, but reports have suggested that he is content fighting for his place under Steven Gerrard.

A source close to the player told the Daily Record: "Niko's only focus is to be part of the Rangers squad. Calls from other clubs are not interesting at the moment.

"He is very happy because he has returned to training on the pitch."

Meanwhile, Rangers have announced plans to move the traditional unfurling of the league championship back to their third home game of the season.

The Scottish champions normally perform the ceremony ahead of the opening match but Ibrox will only be a third full for the visit of Livingston on July 31.

Full houses are expected to return next month and Rangers say they will unfurl the flag against Motherwell on September 18. They also host Celtic on August 29.

A club statement read: “Following dialogue with Police Scotland and the Glasgow City Council Safety Advisory Group, Rangers can confirm that we have written to the SPFL to confirm that “Flag Day” will be moved to 18th September.

“We will now unfurl the league winners flag v Motherwell where based upon the current government roadmap, our board is pleased that all our season ticket holders will be given the opportunity to witness this occasion as we expect Ibrox to be filled to capacity.”