CELTIC have revealed their B team and Women's team will use Airdrie's stadium as their home ground this season.
The Hoops will use the Penny Cars Stadium for their B team and Women's matches this term.
Celtic's B team are competing in the Lowland League this season.
They narrowly lost their season opener 2-1 against Bonnyrigg Rose, but new signing Bosun Lawal was on the scoresheet.
Celtic Women will call Airdrie's Penny Cars Stadium their home ground for the SWPL season.
They formerly played home matches at East Kilbride's K-Park Training Academy.
🏟 @CelticFCB & @CelticFCWomen will play the majority of their home matches this season @AirdrieoniansFC Penny Cars Stadium.— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 22, 2021
🎟 Ticketing and supporter return information will be published on https://t.co/5lm6HAWR8a from tomorrow 🍀@CelticFCSLO | @CelticFCTickets
