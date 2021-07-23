CELTIC are interested in signing Manchester City kid Yan Couto on a season-long loan.
The Hoops are targeting the right-back in a temporary move to solve their squad depth issue at right-back.
Couto, 19, would add to Anthony Ralston as right-back options at the club.
Sky Sports claim the Hoops are facing competition from Portugese clubs to land the young Brazilian.
And Herald and Times Sports understands while Celtic are interested any deal is a long way from being completed.
Couto spent last season on loan at Girona in the Spanish second division, he turned out on 30 occassions for the club before returning to Manchester.
