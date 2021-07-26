CELTIC travel to Denmark for their crucial return leg Champions League qualifier against FC Midtjylland on Wednesday.
The Hoops go into the match with everything to play for after a 1-1 draw in Glasgow last week.
And both teams are without regular starters with Nir Bitton and Anders Dreyer both red carded in the first-leg.
Ange Postecoglou is looking for a reaction from his players after a 6-2 friendly defeat against West Ham, and knows progression to the third qualifying round would set up a tie with the winners of PSV vs Galatasaray.
When do Celtic play Midtjylland?
Celtic play Midtjylland on Wednesday night..
Kick-off is at 6.45pm.
Where is the match?
The crucial Euro showdown is being played at Midtjylland's MCH Arena.
Is it on TV?
Yes. The match will be shown on Premier Sports One for subscribers.
Coverage begins at 6.15pm. You can sign up HERE.
You can also watch online through the Premier Sports Player.
Can I live stream the match?
No, unfortunately for season ticket holders the match will not be shown live through the Pass to Paradise platform.
Celtic TV subscribers can listen to audio commentary in the UK, with live video coverage available overseas.
What is the latest team news?
Celtic will be without Nir Bitton who is suspended after being sent off for two yellow cards in the first leg.
Olivier Ntcham and Kyogo Furuhashi are not registered for the match.
Midtjylland will play without Anders Dreyer who was shown red after two bookings for simulation.
