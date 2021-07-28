A YEAR ago, Ross McCrorie wondered where his footballing future lay as it became clear it was not going to be at Rangers where he had worked his way through the youth system.

Tonight, he will wear the red of Aberdeen as they bid to rubber-stamp their superiority over BK Hacken in Gothenburg in the second leg of a Europa Conference League qualifier that, following a 5-1 win at Pittodrie a week ago, should be done and dusted.

Despite making his debut for Rangers as a 19-year-old, there followed a number of loan spells for the defender and midfielder, one of which was at Aberdeen last August, an arrangement that become permanent in February this year as he became a key player for his new club.

McCrorie said he was not surprised when the Reds hit five goals in a captivating performance against Hacken, but he could never have dreamed he would be operating alongside Scott Brown, the former longtime captain of Celtic and archenemy of the men from Ibrox.

“We worked extremely hard throughout pre-season,” said the 23-year-old, “especially on the attacking side of things. We needed to score more goals. As you saw in the first leg against Hacken, the combination play up front was great and even some of the individual bits of quality were fantastic.

“I wouldn’t say I was surprised that we scored five, no. I think that was clear to everyone that we had to improve up front. I think we had a seven-game run where we didn’t score.”

The youngster could not be more pleased to have a player of Brown’s stature in the side as skipper and believes the 36-year-old’s contribution will be significant. “Broony is a brilliant guy,” he added.

“He’s been great since he came in. You see it in his training. He’s wanting the best for everyone and in the game last Thursday he was a leader. That was quite clear.

“What he’s done for Celtic was tremendous and hopefully he can bring his experiences into the Aberdeen squad and we can look to try and be successful and try and get some silverware.

“He talks a lot on the pitch. He’s good at organising, especially the boys in front of him and keeping a hold of the midfielders alongside him as well.

“He’s been the captain of Celtic for many a year and won plenty of trophies. To have someone like Scott Brown within the ranks at Aberdeen is terrific for the club and the players involved.”

Meanwhile, Dons manager Stephen Glass is adamant his team must manoeuvre themselves through the second leg without any blunders. Nor was he thinking ahead to Sunday’s Premiership opener against Dundee United at Pittodrie.

“It’s important we get through this game with no silly mistakes,” he said. “I’ll pick a team for this game and if situations arise during it and we feel we’re really, really comfortable, then you can start to change things ahead of Sunday.

But the No.1 priority is Thursday night. That’s the way we approach it.” He was, however, keeping his cards close to his chest over whether centre-back Declan Gallagher, who missed the first leg because of a suspension following a red card while playing for Motherwell in Europe last September, would start in Gothenburg.

Does the manager of a team that won so convincingly seven days ago, change the line-up? “It’s one of the big decisions I’ve got to make,” he said, “because there are a number of games coming up that you have to consider. Do you change a winning team? It gives me a problem which is always good.”