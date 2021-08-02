CELTIC fan groups have planned a protest outside Parkhead to 'hold the board to account'.

Hoops supporters have been encouraged to gather outside Celtic Park on Sunday at 1pm ahead of the Premiership match against Dundee.

A post shared on the North Curve Celtic Twitter account, featuring Celtic Shared, Bhoys, Green Brigade, Celtic Trust and North Curve logos called for the protest.

The post read: "The Celtic support has backed Ange. The board must do the same.

"Hold the board to account."

Manager Ange Postecoglou has already questioned whether he was clear enough on the need for signings before Celtic crashed out of the Champions League to Midtjylland.

And the protest appears to be in response to the comments with a lack of transfer activity at the club.

Discussing his transfer frustrations last week, Postecoglou said: “I still think it’s my responsibility. I’m the person who has been put in charge.

“We haven’t got players in. Obviously I haven’t done a good enough job convincing people we need to bring people in.

The Celtic support has backed Ange. The board must do the same.



Hold the board to account:



Sunday 8 August - 1pm - Celtic Park pic.twitter.com/t2KFKUC3Wx — North Curve Celtic (@NCCeltic) July 30, 2021

“I’m not going to shy away from it. I don’t say that because I’m some kind of martyr. I just think that’s my responsibility. That’s why I was brought in.

“I’ve tried to be as forceful as I can about what we need to bring in. The challenges we’ve had are well chronicled, but irrespective of the result, we had a really young squad out there with young players on the bench, that’s not the situation we need to be in.

“Maybe I wasn’t clear enough, I don’t know. I think I’ve been pretty consistent in saying we need more players in.

“The club is working hard to get players in. We talk endlessly about the challenges we are facing.

“For our supporters they just want to see us bring reinforcements in that we need.

“I’ve just got to keep reinforcing my views on it as strongly as I possibly can.”

So far this summer Celtic have signed Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi, Osaze Urhoghide, Liam Sahw, Carl Starfelt and Bosun Lawal.