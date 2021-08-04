UEFA have confirmed FC Midtyjlland star Juninho WAS eligile to play against Celtic in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

The midfielder was prevented from playing for the Danish side against PSV Eindhoven due to a global footballing ban.

The Brazilian had been ordered to serve an eight match ban and had only missed two matches before his move to Midtjylland.

He featured in the second match against Celtic, and there were hopes the ineligible player could mean a Euro qualification boost for the Hoops.

But Uefa have since confirmed to the Scottish Sun that the player was eligible, with the ban only coming into force from August 2.

It means Juninho was eligible for the Celtic match, but will miss six matches for Midtjylland which started by sitting out the 3-0 loss to PSV.

A Uefa spokesperson told The Scottish Sun: "With regard to your inquiry, we would, first of all, like to inform you that in accordance with Article 66 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (2019 edition), any decision related to the extension of sanctions to have worldwide effect falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the competent Fifa disciplinary bodies.

"We can confirm that Uefa was made aware by Fifa on 2 August of its decision taken on the same day regarding this case, i.e. after the Uefa Champions League second qualifying round tie between FC Midtjylland and Celtic FC."