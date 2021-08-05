ANGE POSTECOGLOU has handed Joe Hart his Celtic debut in the first-leg of their Europa League third wualifying round tie against Jablonec.
The Hoops play the first-leg in the Cezch Republic tonight and Hart will take the place of Scott Bain in goal.
Kyogo Furuhashi has also been named in the starting XI for his first run-out from kick-off in a Celtic shirt.
He replaces Odsonee Edouard who has dropped to the bench.
Celtic: Hart, Taylor, Bitton, Starfelt, Ralston, Soro, McGregor, Abada, Turnbull, Forrest, Kyogo.
Subs: Barkas, Bain, Ajeti, Christie, Rogic, Edouard, Urhoghide, Robertson, Murray, Montgomery, Welsh.
#FKJCEL team news! 📋— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 5, 2021
◽️ First start for @Kyogo_Furuhashi
◽️ Joe Hart makes his #CelticFC debut
🟢⚪️ 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗼𝗽𝘀 🟢⚪️#UEL | #COYBIG 🍀 pic.twitter.com/wdSF9GgL2u
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment