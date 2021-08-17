CELTIC host AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa League play-off match tomorrow.

The Hoops know a win over the Dutch side across the two-legged fixture will guarantee them a spot in the Europa League group stages.

Ange Postecoglou's side will begin the tie with a home fixture in front of a packed Parkhead with hopes of securing a positive result to take to the Netherlands.

Alkmaar currently sit 12th in the Eredivisie, after just one match, losing to RKC Waalwijk on the opening day of the league season.

When do Celtic play AZ Alkmaar?

Celtic play AZ Alkmaar tomorrow.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Where is the match?

The first leg of the Europa League play-off match will be played at Parkhead.

Is it on TV?

No. The match is not scheduled to be shown on TV.

But Premier Sports have confirmed they will broadcast the second leg.

Can I live stream the match?

No. As it stands the match is not set to be shown through a live stream, but Celtic TV subscribers can listen to live audio coverage.

However, last week's Jablonec clash was confirmed for Celtic TV subscribers late on the day before the match, so it could yet be added to the schedule.

What is the latest team news?

James McCarthy could make his European debut for Celtic after making his first appearance in the Premier Sports Cup win over Hearts at the weekend.

Leigh Griffiths could also return to the squad after taking a spot on the bench on Sunday.

Long-term absentee Christopher Jullien is expected to miss out as he continues his rehabilitation.