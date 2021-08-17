RANGERS take on Alashkert for a spot in the Europa League group stage.
Steven Gerrard's side know the Armenian side are all that stands between them and making the group stage this season.
The Light Blues fell out of the Champions League to Malmo, and will be looking to bounce back as they drop into Europa League qualification.
Rangers host Alashkert in Glasgow before the away leg next week.
When do Rangers play Alashkert?
Rangers take on Alashkert on Thursday.
Kick-off is at 8pm.
Where is the match?
The first leg of the Europa League play-off match will be played at Ibrox with the return leg in Armenia.
Is it on TV?
No. The match is not currently scheduled to be shown on TV.
Can I live stream the match?
No. Rangers TV is set to provide live audio coverage of the match but video is not currently set to be available.
What is the latest team news?
Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe are both still suspended for the first-leg of the Europa League play-off match.
Ryan Jack is also expected to miss out as he continues his return to fitness.
