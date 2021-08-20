THIS is the hilarious moment a Rangers fan placed a McDonald's drive-thru order while on an on-air call to talkSPORT.

Gers-daft 'Deano' had been making a point about suppoerters being patient with players to Sports Bar hosts Jason Cundy and Jamie O'Hara before he was caught in the queue for a quick bite.

In the short clip Deano is heard slating referee Tasos Sidiropolous for his performance as Steven Gerrard's side ran out 1-0 winners over Alashkert.

READ MORE: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard praises referee who sent off John Lundstram - and demands discipline

He then informs the hosts that he's "got to go". But Cundy wasn't going to let him leave without discovering the reason for his sharp planned exit.

"Where are you going? Who are you with I can hear some voices in the background?", Cundy asked.

Laughing as he replied, Deano said: "I am actually ordering a bit of McDonald's mate".

The admission left Cundy and O'Hara in hysterics, but Deano, still hopeful to get away before ordering, finished his point as he urged supporters to back the players even when things aren't quite going to plan.

"To all Rangers fans that go to Ibrox, especially the season ticket holders, just get behind the team", he continued.

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard: Scott Wright was superhuman - but it's difficult for me to talk about Rangers' first-half display

"Stop being on the players' back when they make a mistake. They're not perfect, just get behind the team."

More interested in Deano's McDonald's trip than his point, O'Hara replies: "You can't go now, we want to hear your order."

It's at this point listeners were informed of Deano's McDonald's order as he revealed he'd headed to the drive-thru with his son after the Europa League qualifier.

"I've got my boy with me so I'll probably get a chicken McNugget Happy Meal and a quarter-pounder meal with chips and that's me", he said.

Cundy, still in disbelief at the scenario, then mutters "unbelievable" as Deano places his order while still on-air.

🧐 𝗖𝘂𝗻𝗱𝘆: “Who are you with?”



🍔 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿: “I’m ordering McDonald’s”



📝 𝗠𝗰𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱’𝘀 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗲𝗿: “Hi sir, what can I get for you?!”



✅ 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿: “I’d like a chicken McNugget Happy Meal.”



Deano called the Sports Bar… from a McDonald’s Drive-Through 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9CvxFxcYHG — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 20, 2021

Deano then goes on to continue the talkSPORT call as he says: "And another thing is", but he is stopped by Cundy as he's cut off and the hosts burst into laughter again.

Listeners loved the wacky clip with one commenting: "fair play to him".

Another wrote: "Sportsbar. Undefeated."

While a third joked: "I’m loving it"