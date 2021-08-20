EX-ENGLAND keeper Paul Robinson has revealed he would've jumped at the chance to sign for Celtic.

The former Tottenham shotstopper said he always wanted to play for the Hoops as he gave his thoughts on Joe Hart's "fantastic" move to Parkhead.

Hart has impressed in his first outings for Celtic both in Europe and domestically and Robinson believes the opportunity to move to the east end of Glasgow was too good to turn down for Hart despite taking a wage cut.

“I think it’s a fantastic move for him at this stage of his career,” Robinson told Gambling.com.

“His career has been a bit stop-start of late but I think this move shows you the type of character that he is having taken a wage cut to go up there at his age to play for such a fantastic club.

“The support base of that club and the opportunity to be part of something new with the new manager there and to play in front of that crowd every week at Celtic Park is an amazing opportunity.”

Robinson enjoyed a successfully career for club and country also turning out for Blackburn, Leeds and Burnley as well as winning 41 caps for the national team.

But Robinson admitted he would've made the move to Celtic if the opportunity arose during his playing career.

He added: “When I was playing, if I’d have gotten the chance to play for Celtic I’d have taken it, it was always an ambition of mine, and I think for Joe to go there at this stage of his career shows you the type of player he is.

“He doesn’t want his career to peter out on the bench as a bit-part player. This is a fantastic opportunity to go up there and do what Fraser Forster did, which was to leave a lasting impression.

“I think it’s a very astute signing from the manager and it’s a deal that works really well for both parties. I can see him having a really good season.”