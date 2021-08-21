CELTIC have announced an agreement has been reached to sign Croatian defender Josip Juranovic.
The right-back is set to make the move to Parkhead on a five-year deal when international clearance comes through after an agreement for the transfer from Legia Warsaw.
The signing provides much needed depth in the right full-back position with only Anthony Ralston currently on the books.
Juranovic, 26, will join the rest of the squad early next week.
READ MORE: Rangers' 31 goal over performance and Celtic's upcoming opponents statistical weaknesses - Owen Brown
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou told the club website: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing Josip to the Club and we are sure he will be a great addition to the squad.
“As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add to our squad and we have made good progress. I am really pleased to bring Josip in to support the rest of the boys.
“We have so many challenges ahead of us and Josip will add important quality and depth. I am really looking forward to working with him.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment