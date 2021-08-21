CELTIC have announced an agreement has been reached to sign Croatian defender Josip Juranovic.

The right-back is set to make the move to Parkhead on a five-year deal when international clearance comes through after an agreement for the transfer from Legia Warsaw.

The signing provides much needed depth in the right full-back position with only Anthony Ralston currently on the books.

Juranovic, 26, will join the rest of the squad early next week.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou told the club website: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing Josip to the Club and we are sure he will be a great addition to the squad.

“As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add to our squad and we have made good progress. I am really pleased to bring Josip in to support the rest of the boys.

“We have so many challenges ahead of us and Josip will add important quality and depth. I am really looking forward to working with him.”