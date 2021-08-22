KEVIN NISBET has been left out of the Hibs squad for the Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee amid links with a moe to Celtic.
Rumours have ramped up in thew past 48 hours suggesting Celtic are keen on signing the striker with a fee and Leigh Griffiths headed the other way.
Hibs boss Jack Ross has now fuelled further speculation after leaving Nisbet out of the squad for the Dundee match. However the club say the striker is unwell and that is the reason he has been left out.
It's not the first time Nisbet has been dropped amid transfer links, he previously missed out after handing in a transfer request in January.
Ange Postecoglou was coy on the suggestion Celtic are making a move for Nisbet as he refused to confirm or deny any interest.
Speaking after yesterday's 6-0 win over St Mirren, Postecoglou said: "That is in the basket of uncertainty that I don't really dip my hand in.
"We will keep chipping away and hopefully get the ones we have been working on for a while now.
"I ain't quashing, or denying or confirming, y'know."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.