JOHN HARTSON has urged Celtic to keep hold of Odsonne Edouard as he backed the French forward to strike up a 50-goal partnership with Kyogo Furuhashi.

Celtic hero Hartson knows Edouard could be a player to move on this summer with reported interest from the Premier League, but he’s hopeful the “Ange Factor” could convince him to stay.

Edouard was handed a starting role in the thumping 6-0 win over St Mirren and grabbed a goal with fans back chanting his name as he showed the desire is still there to impress in the Hoops.

“I would love Eddy to stay. I don’t know where the club are with about a week left in the window but I would love to see Kyogo and Edouard partnered up for the season”, Hartson said.

“They’ll score 50 plus goals between them.

“You can see it with him now. He was bursting a gut to get a goal at the weekend. He’s not moping around. He has a bit more about him.

“It looks like he wants to be a part of it again.

“You couldn’t fault his attitude. The fans were singing his name again – and that’s not happened for a long time.”

Edouard is just one of a number of players to have improved their form drastically under Postecoglou and Hartson reckons the top quality showings around him could convince him to stay in a crucial season for Celtic.

Hartson said: “We know what’s at stake this year. There’s £40m on the line for the side that wins the league and goes straight in to the Champions League group stages.

“What do Celtic do? Rangers are in the same boat with Morelos and Kent and so on.

“But with Edouard, I’d try to keep him. He’s still young but it depends on what comes in.

“They might think £18m is decent money. Celtic sold their best defender in Ajer for £13.5m – but that was before the Ange Factor kicked in.

“Look how well Christie is playing, Rogic and so on. Edouard might be thinking he’d like to be part of this.

“Where else is he going to get this? He’s need to go to the top four in England to get Champions League football.

“You won’t get it at Southampton or Brighton. It has to be the right club for him to go.

“These clubs all have money, most Premier League sides think nothing of spending £40m.

“But it comes down to what makes him happier.”