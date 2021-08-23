JOHN HARTSON knows better than most about what it takes to be a hit striker at Parkhead.

But the Welshman, who scored 109 goals for Celtic, has warned fans any deal for Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet would come with an element of risk and wouldn't be straight-forward to complete.

Nisbet missed Hibs' draw with Dundee on Sunday through illness but has been linked with a move to Celtic as part of an exchange involving Leigh Griffiths heading back to the capital.

Jack Ross cooled any talks of a deal as he branded the speculation "nonsense" while Ange Postecoglou was coy on talks of a transfer as he said it was "in the basket of uncertainty".

Hartson is a fan of Nisbet, but was keen to remind fans that he remains unproven in terms of playing for an Old Firm side, while Griffiths has previously shown his capability in the role.

Discussing the transfer speculation saga, Hartson said: “He’s a good player. He’s not played at this level, while Griffiths has produced at this level.

“So it’s not as simple as saying Nisbet would be great and Griff can go back to Hibs.

“A few punters believe Griffiths still has a part to play. If Celtic do lose Edouard then they’ll need to buy another striker anyway as Ajeti doesn’t look good enough and Griffiths has had his issues.

“He does score goals, but I don’t know. He’s brought a lot of himself at times but I still like him as a player.

“I like Nisbet. He scored 14 goals last year and when Celtic come calling he would love that I’m sure.

“But he’s important to Jack Ross at Hibs. He helped then finish third last season and they will be aiming for that again. They won’t want to lose him.”