A BETTING supercomputer has predicted the Scottish Premiership table with Rangers backed to retain the title.

Betting firm bettingexpert.com's supercomputer has backed Steven Gerrard's side to clinch back-to-back titles even after losing their undefeated league run against Dundee United.

The Light Blues have been tipped to see off a vastly-improved Celtic side under Ange Postecoglou after a summer of change at Parkhead.

Celtic have been positioned in second by the supercomputer with Aberdeen in third and Hibs rounding out the top four.

Premiership new boys Hearts are predicted for a fifth place finish with St Johnstone set to secure the final spot in the top six.

Motherwell, Dundee United and St Mirren are all expected to steer clear of the drop in seventh to ninth respectively.

But the supercomputer has predicted a nervy season for Livingston and Dundee in at 10th and 11th.

Malky Mackay's Ross County have been handed the dreaded 12th place prediction after a winless start to the season, despite currently sitting in 10th on one point after three matches.

The league table forecast was calculated by a supercomputer which analysed informative SPFL betting markets including title winner, top three, top six and bottom two.

A bettingexpert.com spokesperson said: “Rangers may not be invincible once again this season, but they are still set to be champions of Scotland for another year.

“Our supercomputer has them ahead of a Celtic side that may be improved from last term but could struggle to close the gap at the top.

“Ross County are the side that comes out bottom of the pile in this forecast, so they will be looking to prove their doubters wrong.”

Supercomputer's league prediction

1. Rangers - Title winner 8/15

2. Celtic - Title winner 6/4

3. Aberdeen - Top three finish 11/8

4. Hibs - Top three finish 7/4

5. Hearts - Top three finish 10/3

6. St Johnstone - Top six 7/4

7. Motherwell - Top six 2/1

8. Dundee United - Top six 9/4

9. St Mirren - Bottom two 5/2

10. Livingston - Bottom two 7/4

11. Dundee - To finish bottom 2/1

12. Ross County - To finish bottom 7/4