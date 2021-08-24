RANGERS have confirmed positive Covid test results have been identified during the club testing schedule.

A club statement announced positive tests have been returned with those identified and any close contacts self-isolating.

It's not clear from the statement whether the positive tests have been returned by players or staff at the club.

The news is a major blow to Steven Gerrard's preparations for a huge week for Rangers as they take on Alashkert and Celtic.

Rangers are set to travel to Armenia to take on Alashkert in their Europa League play-off second-leg. The Gers lead 1-0 after the first match at Ibrox.

The first Old Firm match of the season is then on Sunday as Celtic travel to Ibrox for the derby clash.

A statement on the club website read: "Rangers can confirm that during our testing schedule, we have received positive COVID-19 tests.

"Those identified as positive are now in self isolation along with ‘close contacts’.

"We have followed best practice in our procedures and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Rangers has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football to ensure the health of our staff is protected at all times. We will continue to do so."