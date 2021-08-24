BRENDAN RODGERS looks like escaping a potentially incendiary return to Celtic Park in the Europa League group phase.

And the former Hoops boss will definitely miss out on taking Leicester City to Ibrox too.

Of course, both sides of the Old Firm have still to book their places with Ange Postecoglou taking a 2-0 lead to Alkmaar and Rangers holding a one goal advantage heading to Armenia to face Alashkert.

The way things are panning out, Rangers would be in pot two beside Leicester who are already there with Celtic almost certain to join them there for Friday’s draw.

There is a slim chance that the Hoops could make it into the top pot – and then the excitement would build over a potential Rodgers return.

But it would need two ties to have massive four-goal swings.

Dinamo Zagreb are 3-0 down to Sheriff Tiraspol heading into the home leg of their Champions League play-off on Wednesday.

If they fail to turn that around they’ll be in pot one for the Europa League group phase.

Brendan Rodgers at Ibrox as Celtic boss

Greeks Olympiakos will guarantee their top pot status by defending a 3-0 lead over Slovan in Bratislava tomorrow.

And Slavia Prague, tied at 2-2 with Legia Warsaw heading to Poland, also have a higher co-efficient than Celtic and would land a top pot place if they get through.

There was shock and fury among Celtic supporters when Rodgers upped sticks for the King Power in February 2019.

They were stunned he would quit as the club marched towards an eighth title in a row.

But Rodgers has flourished at Leicester, getting them into Europe two years running by finishing fifth in the Premier League in 2019/20 and famously winning the FA Cup last season.