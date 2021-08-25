CELTIC players and staff today headed to Glasgow Airport to head to the Netherlands for their Euro showdown with AZ Alkmaar.

The Hoops take on the Eredivisie side in the Europa League play-off match tomorrow with a spot in the group stage up for grabs.

Ange Postecoglou's side take a 2-0 lead into the match after a first-leg win at Parkhead last week.

We've collated all of the pictures as Postecoglou and his stars headed into Glasgow Airport for their flight.

HeraldScotland: Ange Postecoglou and John KennedyAnge Postecoglou and John Kennedy

HeraldScotland: Kyogo Furuhashi headed into the airportKyogo Furuhashi headed into the airport

HeraldScotland: Odsonne Edouard and Tom RogicOdsonne Edouard and Tom Rogic

HeraldScotland: Boli BolingoliBoli Bolingoli

HeraldScotland: Greg Taylor and Vasilis BarkasGreg Taylor and Vasilis Barkas

HeraldScotland: Adam Montgomery and Scott RobertsonAdam Montgomery and Scott Robertson

HeraldScotland: David TurnbullDavid Turnbull

HeraldScotland: