CELTIC players and staff today headed to Glasgow Airport to head to the Netherlands for their Euro showdown with AZ Alkmaar.
The Hoops take on the Eredivisie side in the Europa League play-off match tomorrow with a spot in the group stage up for grabs.
Ange Postecoglou's side take a 2-0 lead into the match after a first-leg win at Parkhead last week.
We've collated all of the pictures as Postecoglou and his stars headed into Glasgow Airport for their flight.
