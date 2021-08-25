CELTIC are set to be without James Forrest or James McCarthy for the Europa League play-off clash against AZ Alkmaar.
The Hoops travelled to the Netherlands from Glasgow Airport today but appeared to be without the duo.
Neither Forrest or McCarthy were involved in the 6-0 win over St Mirren at the weekend and look set to miss the crucial Euro clash.
Thankfully for the Hoops it appears as though the rest of the squad are fit and have travelled for the match.
Ange Postecoglou's side take a 2-0 win into the second leg of the play-off.
And they know victory in the tie will earn them a spot in the group stage of the competition.
