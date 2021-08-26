RANGERS fans have been left puzzled after a BBC tech glitch swapped live coverage of the match against Alashkert to news studio preparations.
The Light Blues were holding a one-goal aggreagte lead in Armenia for a spot in the group stage, with the second leg finely poised at 0-0.
And as the match progressed towards the final whistle coverage changed to show a BBC news studio.
Two members of staff were seen in the studio during screen checks while the Rangers match continued.
Around one minute of the match, from the 77th minute, was missed by BBC Scotland viewers before coverage resumed.
The Light Blues held on for the goalless draw to secure thier spot in the Europa League group stage.
Fans took to Twitter to question the bizarre coverage glitch.
One fan wrote: "What the hell just happened to the Rangers game?!?"
Another posted: "Rangers game on BBC iPlayer just been cut off"
While a third joked: "BBC Scotland done us a favour by turning off the rangers game 15 minutes early"
