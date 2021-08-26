ANGE POSTECOGLOU has named his side to take on AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their Europa League play-off.

The Hoops take a 2-0 lead into the match after victory at Parkhead last week.

And Postecoglou has named a strong side for the return leg in the Netherlands tonight.

There's just one change from the 6-0 win over St Mirren with Edouard dropping to the bench and Rogic coming into the starting line-up.

Joe Hart continues in goal with the back four of Ralston, Taylor, Welsh and Starfelt.

Turnbull and McGregor continue their partnership in the centre of the park with Christie, Abada and Rogic in behind Kyogo up front.

Celtic XI: Hart, Ralston, Welsh, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Turnbull, Abada, Rogic, Christie, Kyogo

Subs: Barkas, Bain, Bitton, Ajeti, Soro, Edouard, Bolingoli, Urhoghide, Shaw, Robertson, Montgomery.