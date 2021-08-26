ANGE POSTECOGLOU has named his side to take on AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their Europa League play-off.
The Hoops take a 2-0 lead into the match after victory at Parkhead last week.
And Postecoglou has named a strong side for the return leg in the Netherlands tonight.
There's just one change from the 6-0 win over St Mirren with Edouard dropping to the bench and Rogic coming into the starting line-up.
Joe Hart continues in goal with the back four of Ralston, Taylor, Welsh and Starfelt.
Turnbull and McGregor continue their partnership in the centre of the park with Christie, Abada and Rogic in behind Kyogo up front.
Celtic XI: Hart, Ralston, Welsh, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Turnbull, Abada, Rogic, Christie, Kyogo
Subs: Barkas, Bain, Bitton, Ajeti, Soro, Edouard, Bolingoli, Urhoghide, Shaw, Robertson, Montgomery.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment