IT'S a new challenge for Celtic this season in having to try and reclaim the Scottish Premiership crown after Rangers' invincible league form last term.

The Hoops will be tested this season under new boss Ange Postecoglou who aims to wrestle the league title back to Parkhead.

And ex-Celtic boss John Barnes has pinpointed Odsonne Edouard and Kyogo Furuhashi as two players who could prove to be the difference between winning and losing the league title.

Barnes, who worked as Celtic manager in 1999, told BonusCodeBets the attackers could be crucial in the title race.

Speculation has continued to surround Edouard who has been continually touted for a move to the Premier League. But the striker has looked rejuvenated in recent weeks and could yet remain at the club.

Barnes, who knows more than most about scoring at the highest level, reckons Celtic have the best chance of league success if Edouard remains at the club.

He said: “Odsonne Edouard could possibly be the difference between Celtic winning or losing the title this season, but so could Kyogo Furuhashi, who seems to score plenty of goals as well.

"However, when Edouard doesn’t play, Celtic will still win matches."

But Barnes was realistic over Edouard's long-term future which could see him move on. Still, Barnes is confident Celtic have enough to challenge Rangers this season even if the Frenchman was to seal a late move from Glasgow.

He added: "When you play for Celtic, players know that if they play well, they will get the opportunity to move somewhere else, so at some point, the club will need to replace Edouard with a younger version – that is the reality of life at Celtic.

"They still have enough to challenge Rangers without Odsonne, but if they really want to give themselves a better chance, then they should keep him.”

John Barnes was speaking to BonusCodeBets