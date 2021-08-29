JAMES MCPAKE remained tight-lipped over speculation linking Dundee with an ambitious move to land Leigh Griffiths.

Earlier in the week it was claimed the Dens Park club were interested in bringing Celtic's Griffiths back to Dundee a decade on.

The striker, who has had limited playing time under Ange Postecoglou at Parkhead, spent two seasons with the Dark Blues making 62 appearances and netting 33 times between 2009 and 2011.

But quizzed on any interest in Griffiths following Dundee's narrow 1-0 loss to Motherwell yesterday McPake refused to be drawn into discussion.

Asked if the club could pull off a move for Griffiths before the window shuts on Tuesday, McPake said: “I’ve been linked with move for a lot of players.

“The transfer window is getting ready to shut and I’ll be linked with a move for maybe three, four, five or six players."

Pushed on whether there is any interest in Griffiths, he replied: “I don’t know.”

But McPake did reveal he is hopeful of doing business in the final few days of the transfer window.

He added: “Yes. I’m not going to stand and say what we’re looking for but, yes, we’re hoping to do business.”