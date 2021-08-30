Australia head coach Graham Arnold insists Tom Rogic is back to his best because the Celtic midfielder is happy both on and off the park.

Rogic has been recalled to the Socceroos squad by Arnold for the first time since picking up his 46th cap in a victory over Jordan in November 2019.

The 28-year-old only managed ten Premiership starts last season but has featured in all 11 matches under new Bhoys manager and fellow Australian Ange Postecoglou so far this season.

And Arnold is thrilled to be able to call on Rogic for Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against China in Qatar and next Tuesday’s match in Vietnam.

Arnold said: “He is obviously in great form and I know Tommy very, very well.

"I know when Tommy is very, very happy off the field then he brings that energy on the field.

“It’s like anything in life, you have two parts of life, one is professional and one is personal and you need those two working together and connecting together and that’s when you get the best out of people and players performs Tommy is in great mental shape at the moment, physically his body well he is well and I can’t wait to see him.”

Arnold, meanwhile, has been delighted with Hibs winger Martin Boyle’s rich vein of form after the player netted his seventh goal from nine games in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Livingston.

Boyle, who qualifies for Australia through his dad, was recently awarded with a new long-term deal at Easter Road following a stunning 2020/21 campaign that saw the 28-year-old score 15 times and come up with 12 assists.

Arnold handed Boyle his debut in November 2017 after Scotland showed little interest in handing the player an international call-up.

Arnold said: “Thank god we stepped in early and got him to play for Australia, his passion to play for Australia is enormous.

“You see his energy on the field and that’s what he’s like in the dinner room and the dressing room, he brings in so much energy to the team.

“He is such a great charter to have in the squad and it’s fantastic. The front line is a strong one, we’ve got some good players there that can change games.”