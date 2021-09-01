CELTIC boss Ange Postecoglou and chief exec Dom McKay have hailed the club's summer transfer business after a breathless deadline day.

The Hoops confirmed deals for striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, winger Jota and centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers last night.

However exits for key men Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie were also announced, the French forward joining Crystal Palace and Christie Bournemouth bound.

Leigh Griffiths was another Parkhead exit, joining Dundee on loan.

But Postecoglou and McKay are pleased with the summer's work in a huge rebuild at Celtic Park with 12 players coming in this window.

And the chief exec claimed the squad has been 'strengthened in all areas'.

Thrilled McKay said: “From the skill and experience the likes of Joe Hart and James McCarthy bring to the squad, to the flair of players like Kyogo and Liel Abada, this transfer window has been a busy period for the club with 12 new players joining Ange and our squad at Celtic.



“We have strengthened the squad in all areas of the pitch, with international-level talent, and while naturally disappointed to see some faces head in the opposite direction, we wish them every success in their next ventures.”

Postecoglou told the club website there has been "really good progress" in the window as he referenced the added depth in the Celtic ranks.

He said: “Everyone at the Club has worked hard on making really good progress in this window and I am really pleased with the depth of quality we have managed to deliver.

“I think the squad is in good shape for the challenges ahead and I look forward to get working as a unit with the whole squad together, as one, after the international break."

On the departures front, Postecoglou commented: “While so many players have come in, I would also like to thank the first team guys who have moved on from Celtic, for their contribution to the Club.

“Odsonne and Ryan are two players who have been fantastic for the Club over a number of years. They wanted to look at new opportunities, I am sure they will continue to have very successful careers and I wish them well for the future. I also wish Leigh well on his loan spell at Dundee, where I am sure he will get back into some important playing time.”