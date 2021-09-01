CRYSTAL Palace announced the signing of Odsonne Edouard by referencing an 'iconic' chant from the Celtic supporters.

Hoops fans changed the words to Stone Roses hits 'I Wanna be Adored' to 'I Wanna be Edouard' with the chant regularly heard booming around Celtic Park.

And the Palace media team were well aware of the chant, choosing to announce Edouard's arrival with a video of the striker purchasing The Stone Roses album and plastering a wall with a 'I Wanna' poster.

The chant could be heard in the background of the clip as it followed Edouard walking around his new surroundings in London.

Sharing the announcement video, a Crystal Palace tweet read: "An incredible talent. An iconic chant."