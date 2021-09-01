RANGERS have announced a new partnership with a Canadian club as part of a continued international strategy.

The Light Blues have linked up their Rangers International Soccer Academy with Flamborough Dundas, based in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Canadian club provide community-based football with around 2000 new registered players each year.

As part of the new partnership, signed for three years, Rangers Soccer Academy staff and coaches will help with player development at Flamborough Dundas.

When international travel resumes coaches will head to Canada to run football camps with teams also heading to Glasgow for football, education and leisure activities.

Head of Soccer Academies and International Relations at Rangers Gary Gibson told the club website: “The agreement with Flamborough Dundas Soccer Club is another positive step forward as we continue to drive the club’s international strategy.

“We will work closely with technical director Graham Munro to assist with player development and coach education through Rangers Online Academy which will provide access to cutting-edge footage of our coaching staff and Academy players.

“When international travel re-opens, we will send Rangers Soccer Academy coaches across to Canada to deliver camp events while welcoming teams to Glasgow each year as part of the agreement which will be a mixture of football, education and leisure activities.”

Graham Munro, Technical Director at Flamborough Dundas Soccer Club Technical Director said: “It is a historic day for Flamborough Dundas Soccer Club to partner with Rangers International Soccer Academy during the club's proud 150th anniversary year.

“The partnership marks a landmark day for our club as we strive to develop the next Canadian International.

“The Rangers staff have been first class to deal with throughout our discussions and I would like to thank them. As a club we are very much looking forward to driving this partnership forward which will benefit our players, coaches and parents.”