RANGERS fans know Kemar Roofe has the goal-scoring gift, but something newly discovered appears to be his finishing touch on tattoos.

The Light Blues striker shared his skills with the pen as he tattooed a friend's leg with 55 and his signature to celebrate last season's league success.

A short clip on Instagram shows Roofe inking his pal at Rock'n'Roll Tattoo in Glasgow as the striker said the club's 55th title is 'in the history books'.

While in his element inking the design, Roofe has wasted no time in revealing the ambitions for this term adding: "56 needs to be got".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kemar Roofe (@roofe)

Joking about a possible new career, he wrote: "For bookings please email….NO DM’s❌

"Signing off 55 and leaving it in the history book with my guy @cubbsnoggtattoo because 56 needs to be got."

Fans loved the clip racking up 14,000 likes since being uploaded yesterday.

One user wrote: "Pure class!! Let's go 56!!💙🇬🇧⚽️".

Another commented: "what a hero".

And a third said: "class bruv I’ll let you do 56 now I’m that confident".

 