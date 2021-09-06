LIVINGSTON have been granted clearance to host a full capacity for their league match against Celtic this month.
The club had a request approved by West Lothian Council to allow the whole of the Tony Macaroni Arena to be used when the teams meet on September 19.
Livingston confirmed the news on the club website with tickets going on sale later this week.
An allocation for visiting Celtic supporters has already been sent.
The club update read: "Livingston FC is pleased to confirm that West Lothian Council have approved our application for full capacity ahead of our next home game with Celtic on Sunday 19th September here at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
"The club would like to thank West Lothian Council for their assistance and support in getting this approved.
"Due to on-going Government legislation, players and staff at the football club must still adhere to a 2 metre social distancing, red zone bubble at present. This, of course, means that on a matchday, both ours and the opponent substitutes and coaching staff will continue to be seated in the stand in the areas directly behind both dugout areas.
"Tickets will go on general sale for home supporters later this week, with an allocation already sent to Celtic for away supporters."
