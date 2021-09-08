EX-Celtic ace Jack Hendry has revealed he urged Fashion Sakala to grab his opportunity to become a Rangers hero.

The former Hoops defender spoke with his team-mate about Rangers while they were both at KV Oostende last term.

And Hendry admitted he was able to advise Sakala about Rangers, as well as Glasgow as the striker considered his options.

“I just relayed to him how big a club Rangers is and what an opportunity it was for him", Hendry told the Daily Record.

“I also told him a bit about Glasgow. I then left Fashion to make his own decision.

“But he knew how big a club Rangers are and it was a massive opportunity for him. I fully expect him to grasp it with both hands.”

Hailing Rangers as a 'massive football club', new Brugge stopper Hendry predicted Sakala will continue to improve under Steven Gerrard and the coaching staff at Ibrox.

Sharing his thoughts on Sakala off the pitch Hendry added: "Fashion is a great person. He is very humble and he will give his all. The conversations I had with Fashion were really positive and I told him to go and grab this opportunity.

“Rangers are a massive football club and from what I have heard the coaching staff there are excellent.

“It will be brilliant for Fashion to go and work with a coaching staff of that calibre.

“I am sure he will keep learning and getting better and better. I am in no doubt he will kick on.

"Getting Fashion on a free could be a really, really shrewd signing from Rangers.

“Fashion is a player who excites the fans and gets them off their seats.

“I have to say he will thrive in that sort of atmosphere, playing in front of a full Ibrox crowd.”