ABERDEEN starlet Calvin Ramsay is reportedly on the wish list of Premier League side Everton.
It comes a matter of weeks after the Toffees missed out on a last-gasp transfer deadline day effort to pinch Nathan Patterson from Rangers.
Everton are believed to have bid in the region of £5million for the Scotland cap at the end of August.
However, this fee was laughed off by Steven Gerrard speaking in the wake of his side's win over Ross County in the Highlands.
The Scottish Sun now say Rafa Benitez will turn his attention to Dons youngster Ramsay - with up to three more EPL teams monitoring his progress.
The 18-year-old made his Scotland U21s debut in last week’s draw with Turkey.
He was substituted after 62 minutes at Fir Park versus Motherwell after going down with cramp in the 2-0 defeat.
And it's said that Ramsay's performance until going off has catapulted the defender to the top of Everton's January transfer shortlist.
Leicester, West Ham and Southampton are also said to be keeping tabs on the young defender's development.
