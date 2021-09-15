CELTIC stars Callum McGregor and Liel Abada have been ruled out of the Europa League clash with real Betis.
The Hoops skipper won't feature after picking up a 'knock' according the manager Ange Postecoglou.
Abada, who has been in a rich vein of form since his summer transfer, is also unavailable for religious reasons.
While McGregor and Abada will miss out, the Hoops will be boosted by the return of Anthony Ralston who has recovered from a knock.
Updating supporters on the injury issues at the club Postecoglou also revealed Greg Taylor will need shoulder surgery.
And James Forrest will be back in training within the next week or so, according to Postecoglou.
Radio Clyde's Alison Conroy revealed the news from Postecoglou's press conference today posting on Twitter: "Ange Postecoglou says Celtic captain Callum McGregor is out of tomorrow’s Europa League game v Real Betis with “a knock”.
"Anthony Ralston is back. Liel Abada will be missing for religious reasons."
