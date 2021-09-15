RANGERS star Filip Helander will be out of action for at least a few MONTHS after undergoing surgery following a nasty injury.

The Swedish defender will be sidelined for the foreseeable future having gone under the knife after being stretchered off during the 2-1 win over St Johnstone.

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard confirmed Helander had gone for surgery within the last two days at his press conference today.

And Gerrard admitted it'll be a significant amount of time before the centre-back will be back involved.

Discussing squad fitness ahead of the Europa League clash with Lyon on Thursday, Gerrard said: "Helander will be missing, he has had surgery in the last 48 hours and will be missing for the foreseeable future.

"I've not had a chance to speak to Fil post-surgery but I will do asap to see how he is mentally & physically.

"It is difficult to put a time on his return for now but will be at least a few months."

While losing Helander is a huge blow for the Ibrox side, they will be boosted by the return of Connor Goldson.

Goldson will be back in the squad after completing a period of self-isolation under Covid guidelines.