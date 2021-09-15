ALFREDO Morelos has been a superstar for Rangers since his arrival in Glasgow in 2017.

Boasting 97 goals in 190 games for the club it's easy to see why he's adored by the Ibrox faithful.

But ex-Celtic boss John Barnes has warned he won't be wanted by any big clubs down south.

It comes after Morelos, 25, fuelled speculation he could be heading for the Ibrox exit as he revealed his desire to move to a 'big league' in Europe while discussing his future on Colombian radio earlier this month.

However, Barnes is not sure any move which involves Morelos heading down south will also lead to joining a major force in England's top flight.

Barnes also revealed his opinion that Odsonne Edouard could do well at Crystal Palace but said he isn't surprised that not many talents move from the Scottish game to the top of English football.

In recent years that assessment has been proven wrong with Virgil van Dijk and Kieran Tierney making the leap to top clubs.

READ MORE: Rangers hero Mark Hateley on why 1992-93 Champions League campaign still hurts

Glen Kamara is another player who has also been touted for a move to an elite side with very little concern over whether he would make the grade.

Scotland skipper Andy Robertson now boasts a Champions League and Premier League winners medal after heading down south to Liverpool, via Hull.

But Barnes claimed the reason not many Scottish Premiership players move to top English clubs is because the top quality players don't play in Scotland.

“Not many players from the Scottish Premiership go to England and play for Liverpool, Manchester United or Manchester City because those clubs go for the best players in the world and the top quality players aren’t playing in the Scottish Premiership", Barnes claimed in his tough assessment of the Scottish game.

"However, I do believe that Odsonne Edouard can do very well at Crystal Palace. What we've seen with Virgil Van Djik is few and far between. That was something that Liverpool fell on.

"Alfredo Morelos, for example, he’s a superstar up at Rangers but none of the big teams in England are going to be interested."

Discussing a possible move to an English Premier League side for Morelos, albeit not involved in the title race or challenging for Europe, Barnes added that former rival hitman Edouard could thrive under Patrick Viera at Palace.

John Barnes issued his bold opinion of the Scottish Premiership

Of course, the striker kicked-off his Palace career in style with a quick-fire double from the bench in the 3-0 win over Spurs.

Barnes told BonusCodeBets: "Odsonne Edouard can do very well at Crystal Palace. He's strong, quick and he’s got a good club with a good manager, so I think he'll do well.”

John Barnes was speaking to BonusCodeBets